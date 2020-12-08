NBF condemns alleged brutal torture of Republic TV senior executive, says highly disturbed

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Tuesday condemned the alleged torture meted out to Republic TV senior executive Ghanshyam Singh during his custodial interrogation in the alleged TRP case and called upon Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government to look into the matter. Singh, who was arrested on November 10 in the alleged TRP case, was released on bail on December 5.

The NBF, a federation of news channels representing both national and regional broadcasters, said that it is "highly disturbed" with the development and demanded all cases against the employees of news broadcasting companies be transferred to a national-level neutral investigating agency set up for the purpose. "NBF is highly disturbed and condemns the alleged brutal physical and psychological torture resulting in gross human rights violation meted out to Republic TV senior executive Mr Ghanshyam Singh, during the custodial interrogation regarding the allegations of tampering TRP, by the officials of the Greater Mumbai Police," the federation said in a statement.

It also urged the state government and the police to take appropriate action and follow due process of law during the course of investigations, and uphold the right to life and dignity enshrined in the Constitution. "We also reiterate our demand for a national-level neutral investigating agency to be immediately set up and all cases against journalists, employees and owners of news broadcasting companies to be transferred to the agency for a free, unbiased and fair investigation into any allegations of professional misconduct, to empower and ensure freedom of the press and journalistic freedom in the country," the statement said.

Republic TV Network has alleged that Singh was "tortured and assaulted" during interrogation by Mumbai police. In an interim application before Bombay High Court, it said that Singh was lashed with "chakki belt" while he was in the custody of Mumbai Police.

The application said due process was "disregarded, procedural safeguards were sidelined and a horrific, horrendous and heinous exercise to assault him in custody, torture, harm and physically break him down were undertaken". (ANI)