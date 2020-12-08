UP: Six-month-old boy charred to death in sleep

UP: Six-month-old boy charred to death in sleepPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:58 IST
A six-month-old boy was charred to death and his three-year-old sister injured after their bedsheet caught fire from a candle, police said Tuesday
The incident occurred when the children were sleeping at their home in Bhesai Islampur village in Shamli district
Arsh died on the spot, while Bushra received 90 per cent injuries, the police said, adding that she is undergoing treatment.
