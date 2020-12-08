Man's body removed from tree three days after he hanged self

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI): The body of a man, a suspect in a case of a woman's death, who allegedly hanged himself from a tree in a village of Nizamabad district was removed on Tuesday three days after he died by suicide,police said. A group of villagers had been resisting police attempts to bring down the body seeking justice to his family, alleging that police personnel tortured him during questioning, they said.

The incident happened in Sirikonda mandal where the man, in his mid 40s, who was questioned by police around 20 days ago in connection with the suspicious death of the woman, committed suicide,police said. However, the man's wife alleged that police harassed him during questioning, forcing him to resort to the extreme step, a charge rejected by the police.

The police were planning to conduct lie detector test on the man and other suspects, who were questioned in connection with the woman's death and it seems he panicked over that and committed suicide, a senior police official told PTI. Police convinced the group of villagers and assured them that justice will be done following which they agreed for bringing down the man's body, the official said, adding it has been removed for post-mortem.