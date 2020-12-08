Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man's body removed from tree three days after he hanged self

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI The body of a man, a suspect in a case of a womans death, who allegedly hanged himself from a tree in a village of Nizamabad district was removed on Tuesday three days after he died by suicide,police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:21 IST
Man's body removed from tree three days after he hanged self

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI): The body of a man, a suspect in a case of a woman's death, who allegedly hanged himself from a tree in a village of Nizamabad district was removed on Tuesday three days after he died by suicide,police said. A group of villagers had been resisting police attempts to bring down the body seeking justice to his family, alleging that police personnel tortured him during questioning, they said.

The incident happened in Sirikonda mandal where the man, in his mid 40s, who was questioned by police around 20 days ago in connection with the suspicious death of the woman, committed suicide,police said. However, the man's wife alleged that police harassed him during questioning, forcing him to resort to the extreme step, a charge rejected by the police.

The police were planning to conduct lie detector test on the man and other suspects, who were questioned in connection with the woman's death and it seems he panicked over that and committed suicide, a senior police official told PTI. Police convinced the group of villagers and assured them that justice will be done following which they agreed for bringing down the man's body, the official said, adding it has been removed for post-mortem.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020