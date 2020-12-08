Left Menu
UK PM Johnson and EU's von der Leyen to meet on Wednesday to discuss Brexit deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:25 IST
UK PM Johnson and EU's von der Leyen to meet on Wednesday to discuss Brexit deal
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's Ursula von der Leyen will meet on Wednesday in Brussels to try to unlock Brexit trade deal talks over dinner, the British government said on Tuesday.

"The PM will travel to Brussels tomorrow for dinner with VDL to continue discussions on the future relationship between the UK and the EU," a spokesman from Johnson's Downing Street office said.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

