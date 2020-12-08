Left Menu
Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:51 IST
Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

"The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice," ISNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as telling Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam TV.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

