SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police
Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the in-charge of Sarojini Nagar police post, was suspended for getting shops closed in his area.The Department has suspended him taking cognisance of a video in which he was seen getting a sweet shop of Sonu Gupta and Shubham Gupta forcibly closed on the pretext of Bharat Bandh.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-12-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 00:07 IST
A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the in-charge of Sarojini Nagar police post, was suspended for getting shops closed in his area.
The Department has suspended him taking cognisance of a video in which he was seen getting a sweet shop of Sonu Gupta and Shubham Gupta forcibly closed on the pretext of Bharat Bandh. The action against him was taken after a preliminary probe by Hazratganj's assistant police commissioner, in which the sub-inspector was prima facie found indulging in the illegal shutdown.
Following this, Sub-Inspector Ram Sudhar Yadav was suspended by DCP (Central), the statement said..
