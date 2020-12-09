SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the in-charge of Sarojini Nagar police post, was suspended for getting shops closed in his area.

The Department has suspended him taking cognisance of a video in which he was seen getting a sweet shop of Sonu Gupta and Shubham Gupta forcibly closed on the pretext of Bharat Bandh. The action against him was taken after a preliminary probe by Hazratganj's assistant police commissioner, in which the sub-inspector was prima facie found indulging in the illegal shutdown.

Following this, Sub-Inspector Ram Sudhar Yadav was suspended by DCP (Central), the statement said..