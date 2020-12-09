JK High Court first female Chief Justice retires, says tried to embed spirit of equality in courts

After rendering over 28 months of service as the first female Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal on Tuesday said she tried to embed the abounding spirit of inclusion, equality and justice in the courts. Justice Mittal, who was sworn in on August 11, 2018, as the 36th Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, retired on Tuesday

Expressing her views in her farewell speech on Tuesday night, she said, ''I arrived here with a hope to build a bridge of equity between the courts at Delhi and in J-K. During my time as the Chief Justice here, I have tried to embed the abounding spirit of inclusion, equality, non-discrimination and justice in our courts.'' Towards this end, Justice Mittal said she strived to inculcate judicious bonding, sharing the values of judicial discipline, honesty, ethics and confidence in the justice dispensation system. ''I was told that as I took over as a woman Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, I was breaking a glass ceiling and making history; As a woman, I have constantly questioned myself about the glass ceiling - as to whether I have ever managed to break it,'' she said. She said the Jammu and Kashmir High Court is unique and incomparable. ''For all of us in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, these have been undoubtedly trying times. I must acknowledge the encouragement that I received because not one of you have complained of fatigue or annoyance

''The very fact that you have permitted, facilitated and encouraged the changes, welcomed the adaptations and new ideas shows the desire all of you have of qualitatively adding to justice dispensation,'' Justice Mittal said. She said the members of the Bar here match the best in the country and ''I look forward to continue engagement with them''. ''I have attempted to do the best I can for the benefit and upliftment of the people of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and especially for those groups who are oblivious of the guarantees that the glorious Constitution of this country affords to them,'' she said, expressing faith that the judiciary would continue the crusade.