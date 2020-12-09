Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cannot disclose details of PM's flights as it relates to his security apparatus: IAF plea in HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:45 IST
Cannot disclose details of PM's flights as it relates to his security apparatus: IAF plea in HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) moved a plea in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday challenging a Central Information Commission (CIC) direction to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns (SRF)-II, saying it relates to details of the Prime Minister's security apparatus and cannot be provided. The IAF plea has claimed that the ''information so sought includes details related to the entire entourage, names of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel accompanying the Prime Minister of India on foreign tours for his personal safety, and the same, if disclosed, can potentially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State''.

The petition, filed through central government senior panel counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt, is in appeal against the CIC's July 8 direction to IAF to provide certified copies of available and relevant Special Flight Returns-ll to RTI applicant Commodore (retd) Lokesh K Batra. Batra had sought certified copies of SRF-I and SRF-II with regard to each foreign visit of former PM Manmohan Singh as also Prime Minister Narendera Modi from April 2013 onwards.

IAF, in its plea, claims that the CIC has ''failed to appreciate and consider that the information sought by the respondent (Batra) from the petitioner (Air Force) cannot be disclosed and the application of the respondent for seeking the same ought not to have been allowed as the information sought is extremely sensitive in nature...'' The petition contends that the SRF copies sought relate to ''official records of functioning and working of the security apparatus of the Prime Minister of India which cannot be brought in public domain for safety and security reasons''. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again. Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series,...

Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Wednesday, police saidThe attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they ...

Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Graces return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to Home Economics, a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cen...

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020