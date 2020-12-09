Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decide representations against closure of AIR National Channel, regional academies: HC to Centre

It had also stated that closure of the national channel, regional academies, other vital broadcast stations and delinking of the world services has caused critical loss of livelihood to around 450-500 casual announcers, presenters, broadcasters and radio jockeys.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:26 IST
Decide representations against closure of AIR National Channel, regional academies: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre to decide as expeditiously as possible the representations moved with regard to the closure of the National Channel of All India Radio and five of its regional academies. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Prasar Bharti to decide the representations in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

With the direction, the court disposed of a PIL moved by the AIR Casual Announcer and Comperes Union and the AIR Broadcasting Professionals Association which had contended that the national channel and the regional academies at Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram were shut down without conducting any assessment whether it was necessary. The petition, filed through advocate Akash Vashishtha, had also opposed the closure of DTH AIR World service, Indraprastha and Rajdhani channels saying they were shut down under the garb of COVID-19.

The directions of the court came after Vashishtha said that four representations were made to the government and Prasar Bharti after closure of the National Channel in January 2019. However, no decisions were taken on the representations, the petition claimed.

It had stated that ''strategically important flagship popular channels such as AIR World Services have been delinked from the main studios and instead run as small-time programmes on YouTube and have poor viewership. It had also stated that closure of the national channel, regional academies, other vital broadcast stations and delinking of the world services has ''caused critical loss of livelihood to around 450-500 casual announcers, presenters, broadcasters and radio jockeys''.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again. Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series,...

Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Wednesday, police saidThe attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they ...

Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Graces return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to Home Economics, a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cen...

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020