Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC junks PIL claiming overcharging of fees by pvt schools, imposes Rs 20k in cost

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a PIL, with cost of Rs 20,000, for action against private schools which have been allegedly overcharging fees and denying online classes to students during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is a publicity interest litigation and not in public interest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:32 IST
HC junks PIL claiming overcharging of fees by pvt schools, imposes Rs 20k in cost
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a PIL, with cost of Rs 20,000, for action against private schools which have been allegedly overcharging fees and denying online classes to students during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is a 'publicity' interest litigation and not in public interest. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the petition has been filed without doing any homework on which schools are overcharging fees or are denying access to online classes as these details have not been indicated.

The petition claims that ''proper'' online classes are not being held, the court said and asked what the petitioner means by ''proper''. ''It is such a vague term. Anything can be termed as not being proper,'' the bench said, adding that it appeared to be a ''bogus matter''.

''Without doing any homework this petition has been filed. No details have been given. It appears that this is a publicity interest litigation. It is not a public interest litigation (PIL) at all,'' the bench said and directed that the cost of Rs 20,000 be deposited within four weeks in favour of the Delhi Legal Services Authority. The court said the amount would be used for access to justice programmes.

The plea was filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust, through advocate Ashok Kumar Singh, claiming that according to news reports several schools are allegedly collecting fees under various components, other than tuition fees, and are denying access to online classes to those students who are unable to pay the amounts demanded. It contended that such actions are in violation of the Delhi government's directions to schools not to charge anything more than tuition fees during the prevailing pandemic when schools are closed.

It had claimed that according to the Delhi Parents Association there are 76 private schools which are in violation of the Delhi government direction.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares join global rally, all eyes on Brexit talks

European shares hit February highs on Wednesday, joining a global rally on optimism around progress in COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. stimulus package, while all eyes turned to make-or-break Brexit talks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index and Lo...

Pound volatility rises as Johnson, von der Leyen head to last-ditch Brexit dinner

Sterling rose against a broadly weak dollar on Wednesday after three days of losses as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed to Brussels for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch attempt to avo...

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar....

Japan firms' winter bonus payments face biggest fall since 2009, Nikkei survey says

Winter bonus payments by Japanese companies for 2020 are set to fall 8.55 from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the global financial crisis in 2009, a survey by Nikkei newspaper showed on Wednesday. The drop would exceed the 5.37 decl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020