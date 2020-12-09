Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN rights boss welcomes Biden pledges, hopes for reversing "serious setbacks" under Trump

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's pledges to halt the separation of migrant families, address "systemic racism" and climate change are promising and could reverse setbacks during the Trump administration, the U.N. human rights chief said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:24 IST
UN rights boss welcomes Biden pledges, hopes for reversing "serious setbacks" under Trump
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's pledges to halt the separation of migrant families, address "systemic racism" and climate change are promising and could reverse setbacks during the Trump administration, the U.N. human rights chief said on Wednesday. "He has made a series of promising pledges like the protection for child arrivals - and I think that's fantastic that they will stop the family separation - and of course all the issues with the frontier, the border with Mexico," Bachelet told a news conference in Geneva.

"If those pledges are implemented I think they will have a positive impact on human rights in the U.S. and globally. They could also reverse policies carried out in the Trump administration which have led to serious setbacks for human rights including the rights of women, of LGBT persons, migrants or journalists," she said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling, draft summit statement says

The European Union will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday. I...

Speaker denies charge that he provided assistance to gold smuggling case accused

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday dismissed as baseless, the charge of the BJP state chief that he had provided assistance to the accused in the gold smuggling case. The assumptions made in media reports are not right....

Supermarkets supplying N. Ireland will get grace period, says UK's Gove

Supermarkets selling into Northern Ireland will have a grace period to adapt their systems, Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of implementing the Brexit deal, said on Wednesday. Updating parliament on an agreement with the Europe...

Nokia, Zain KSA achieve record indoor 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps in Saudi Arabia

Nokia on Wednesday said it has achieved a record 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps during a successful trial of its next-generation indoor 5G solution at mobile operator Zain KSAs headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Nokias AirScale Indoor Radio System ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020