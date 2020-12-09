Man gets 7 yrs in jail for robbery

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday convicted a man in a 2012 case of robbery and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment. The convict, Raju Punjabi alias Rajkumar, and two others had robbed a trader of Rs 2,70,000 when he was going to deposit the cash in a bank on October 3, 2012.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prashant Kumar Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Punjabi after holding him guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property). According to prosecutor Ramavtar Singh, the three bike-borne robbers had robbed the trader, Saurabh Goel, when he was on the way to a PNB branch in Newmandi police station area here. Punjabi was arrested after the incident.