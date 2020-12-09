EU drugs regulator discloses cyber security breach

EU drugs regulator discloses cyber security breachReuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:36 IST
The European healthcare regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyber attack, and said it was investigating the breach.
"The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities," the European Medicines Agency said, without providing any further details. (https://bit.ly/37LMB7z)
