Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF's Georgieva says sees Fund debt freeze for poor countries extended through 2021.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:57 IST
IMF's Georgieva says sees Fund debt freeze for poor countries extended through 2021.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that she expects an IMF program that freezes payments on IMF debt from the poorest countries to be extended through the end of 2021.

Georgieva made the comments during an IMF forum on the COVID-19 crisis in developing countries, where she also said that the best value spending that countries could make in the crisis are investments to accelerate the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India seeks more data for emergency AstraZeneca shot approval

Indias drugs regulator said httpscdsco.gov.inopencmsopencmssystemmodulesCDSCO.WEBelementscommondownload.jspnumidpkMTI3NQ on Wednesday it had sought more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine ca...

Lampard praises 'outstanding' Billy Gilmour after draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Billy Gilmour and said the youngster was outstanding during the clash against Krasnodar. Chelsea witnessed a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League here on Wednesday.I thought Billy...

Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercon...

Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020