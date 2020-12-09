Left Menu
Need robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion, avoidance: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stressed upon the need for robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:07 IST
Need robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion, avoidance: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stressed upon the need for robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance. Addressing the 13th Plenary Meeting of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, she called upon the international community for further strengthening and broadening of the tax transparency agenda to include global cooperation on assistance in recovery of taxes, and measures to tackle emerging risks to tax transparency. ''The Global Forum constituted on the initiative of G-20 and has 161 jurisdictions of the world as its members. FM @nsitharaman emphasised on the continued need of robust global cooperation and tax transparency framework to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance,'' the finance ministry said in a tweet.

