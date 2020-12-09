Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 1,511 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

A total of 1,511 new Covid-19 cases and 17 fatalities were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:31 IST
Rajasthan reports 1,511 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,511 new Covid-19 cases and 17 fatalities were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department. Besides, 2,577 people also recovered from the deadly infection pushing the tally for recoveries here to 2,63,350.

While 2,85,627 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded so far, 2,485 persons have lost their lives to the virus. Rajasthan has 19,792 active cases as of Wednesday, as per the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 32,080 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,35,850, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress to hold condolence meetings in Rajasthan to mourn demise of Patel

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from servi...

Agreement elusive on U.S. coronavirus relief as bipartisan group releases plan details

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote ...

FACTBOX-Here's where Biden and Republicans in Congress might work together

Republicans in Congress are likely to try to block the more progressive elements of U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens economic agenda, including plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, increase funding for childcare, and f...

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020