Saudi-led coalition in Yemen intercepts two explosive-laden boats south of the Red Sea -state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-12-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 02:32 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.

The coalition added the boats were launched by Iran-aligned Houthis from Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, state TV said.

