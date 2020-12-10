Italian prosecutors seek answers from four Egyptian suspects over Regeni murder

Left Menu
Italian prosecutors said on Thursday they had wrapped up their investigation into the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016, and named four members of Egypt's security forces as possible suspects. Regeni, a 28-year-old postgraduate student at Cambridge University, vanished in Cairo in January 2016.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian prosecutors said on Thursday they had wrapped up their investigation into the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016, and named four members of Egypt's security forces as possible suspects. In a statement, the prosecutors said all four were suspected of having a role in the "aggravated kidnapping" of Regeni, while one of them might also be guilty of "the crime of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder".

The prosecutors gave the four men 20 days to submit statements or ask to be heard in the case. After that time, the investigators will decide whether or not to seek their trial. Regeni, a 28-year-old postgraduate student at Cambridge University, vanished in Cairo in January 2016. His body was found almost a week later and a post mortem examination showed he had been tortured before his death.

Egyptian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement in his killing.

