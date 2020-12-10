Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP workers attack one another in armed rallies; party blames TMC: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP is holding rallies with arms every day and its workers are attacking fellow activists while blaming it on the ruling Trinamool Congress.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:05 IST
BJP workers attack one another in armed rallies; party blames TMC: Mamata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP is holding rallies with arms every day and its workers are attacking fellow activists while blaming it on the ruling Trinamool Congress. Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said in a sarcastic way that personnel of security forces such as the CRPF, BSF, CISF and the Army are present at convoys of every BJP leader visiting West Bengal.

Describing the TMC as the party of the state and the BJP as one belonging to Delhi and Gujarat, she urged people to stop ''goons from outside'' the state during elections here. ''They (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with arms every day. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation.

They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army and the CISF (personnel). Why are they so scared?'' Banerjee said. Her statement came days after the death of a BJP worker during a protest rally in Siliguri on December 7. The police have claimed that armed persons were brought in the rally and the man was killed in firing from a shotgun which is not used by the force.

The saffron party, however, maintained that the police were behind the killing of its activist. After visiting a camp of the ''Duare Sarkar'' (government at your doorstep) scheme in south Kolkata's Bhowanipore area, she asked, ''Why will goons from outside (the state) come to Bengal during elections?'' The TMC chief slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for its attempt to enforce the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) and urged people to ensure that their names are there on the voters' list.

''Voter card is an identity card. There are some people who do not have any work and have joined the BJP. They are saying that they will enforce the NRC, CAA and the NPR. Though we will not let them do it, still I want people to understand the importance of voter cards,'' she said. Banerjee also attacked the BJP for allegedly spreading canards about her party.

''They are saying that lawlessness prevails in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. I ask you whether you are unable to go out in the streets. They are also saying that there is no food, no health (infrastructure),'' Banerjee said. The chief minister also accused the central government of not providing any financial assistance but seeking explanations for the expenses the state has carried out.

''No money was given after the cyclone Amphan. We will run Swasthya Sathi (health insurance scheme) and they will enquire about the details of the expenditure. We will work and they will put up questions,'' she said. Banerjee asked people to enrol themselves for various schemes of the state government.

Claiming that her party will return to power in the assembly election due in April-May next year, she said, ''Till next June, rice and wheat will be free in Bengal. Our government will continue and we will try to make health and food free for every citizen of Bengal.''

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan, at Nagorno-Karabakh parade, says Armenia needs new leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia, as he reviewed a military parade marking that countrys defeat by Azerbaijan in a war in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Erdogan, who...

Haryana schools will resume from December 14

The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education DSE, Haryan...

Shakhtar Donetsk's goalkeeper was best player on the pitch: Conte

After witnessing a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said his players gave everything that they had in the match before adding that Anatoliy Trubin, the opposition goalkeeper, was the best player on t...

Russia considers grain export quota and wheat export tax - sources

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax amid rising domestic food prices, three sources familiar with discussions at the government told Reuters.The quota and the tax could be imposed for Feb. 15-June 30, tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020