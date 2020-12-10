AP Guv greets PM on laying foundation for new Parliament building

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 'bhoomi puja' for the iconic new Parliament building, the Central Vista Project in New Delhi. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Governor said the new Parliament building would be an icon of Indian democracy and surely reflect the aspirations of new India.

He wished for successful completion of the new Parliament building by 2022 to coincide with the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The Governor also participated in the foundation-stone laying programme through virtual mode from the AP Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.