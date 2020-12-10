Left Menu
Graduation ceremony of 137 ATSS and 104 ATM & AL (B) course held in Hyderabad

The graduation Ceremony of 137 Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) course and 104 Air Traffic Management and Air Laws (Basic) Course was conducted at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE) at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:35 IST
Graduation ceremony of Air Traffic Surveillance Services course and Air Traffic Management and Air Laws (Basic) Course (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Air Vice-Marshal, DK Awasthi, Deputy Commandant, Air Force Academy, graced the occasion as the Reviewing Officer.

Flight Lieutenant, Kavita Bisht, was Adjudged First in order of Merit in Radar Controller of 137 ATSS Course and Flying officer Rishabh Gupta was adjudged first in order of merit Aerodrome Controller after completing ATM and AL (B) Course. Air Vice-Marshal, DK Awasthi, addressed the gathering, acknowledging the critical role of Air Traffic Controllers in Military Aviation. (ANI)

