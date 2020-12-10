Graduation ceremony of 137 ATSS and 104 ATM & AL (B) course held in Hyderabad

The graduation Ceremony of 137 Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) course and 104 Air Traffic Management and Air Laws (Basic) Course was conducted at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE) at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, on Thursday. Air Vice-Marshal, DK Awasthi, Deputy Commandant, Air Force Academy, graced the occasion as the Reviewing Officer.

Flight Lieutenant, Kavita Bisht, was Adjudged First in order of Merit in Radar Controller of 137 ATSS Course and Flying officer Rishabh Gupta was adjudged first in order of merit Aerodrome Controller after completing ATM and AL (B) Course. Air Vice-Marshal, DK Awasthi, addressed the gathering, acknowledging the critical role of Air Traffic Controllers in Military Aviation. (ANI)