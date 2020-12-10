New Parliament House will be symbol of self-reliant India: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed the laying of the foundation stone of the new Parliament building here today, stating that the new Parliament house will be a symbol of a self-reliant India, which will become the locus for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the netizens.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:37 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed the laying of the foundation stone of the new Parliament building here today, stating that the new Parliament house will be a symbol of a self-reliant India, which will become the locus for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the netizens. In his tweets, the Union Home Minister said, "The foundation stone of the new Parliament House is a golden day in our history. I congratulate, the Prime Minister on this glorious occasion."
"Parliament House symbolizes our faith in democracy, which reminds us of the value of freedom and the struggle for it and also motivates us to serve the nation. The new Parliament House will be a symbol of a self-reliant India, which will become the locus for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of our citizens, "The Modi government is totally devoted and dedicated in empowering the poor and deprived sections of the country and this new Parliament House will be a witness to our commitment to this resolution."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of the new Parliament building said that it would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st century India.Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of new Parliament building, the Prime Minister said that inauguration of the construction work of the new Parliament House of India is one of the most important stages of our democratic tradition. (ANI)
