Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skeleton found on terrace of Salt Lake house

Acting on a complaint filed by Anil Kumar Mahensariya that his son Arjun was missing for some time, police started investigating the matter, they said.Initial probe revealed that Mahensariyas wife Geeta had left their upscale Salt Lake residence and moved to nearby Rajarhat last year along with their three children -- Arjun, Vidur 22 and Vaidehi 20, police said.

PTI | Saltlake | Updated: 11-12-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 00:23 IST
Skeleton found on terrace of Salt Lake house

A skeleton, suspected to be of a 25-year-old man who allegedly went missing, was found on the terrace of his house in Salt Lake city in West Bengal on Thursday, police said. Acting on a complaint filed by Anil Kumar Mahensariya that his son Arjun was missing for some time, police started investigating the matter, they said.

Initial probe revealed that Mahensariya's wife Geeta had left their upscale Salt Lake residence and moved to nearby Rajarhat last year along with their three children -- Arjun, Vidur (22) and Vaidehi (20), police said. ''This October, Mahensariya came to know that his wife and the three children moved to Ranchi and were living at her parent's house. He could not get in touch with Arjun though his wife assured that he was in Ranchi,'' a police officer said.

Unable to trace his son, the father lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar East police station on Thursday morning, alleging a role of his wife behind the ''disappearance'' of Arjun, he said. ''Mahensariya was suspicious that his wife with the help of some others may have abducted Arjun or have murdered him. We started a search and found the skeleton from the terrace of the Mahensariya's residence in AJ Block this evening,'' the officer said.

The skeleton was sent for medical examination to ascertain its identity, though going by the preliminary look it seems to be matching with the description of Arjun, police said. ''We are probing the matter. It will be clearer once reports of the medical tests arrive,'' the officer said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack on Nadda: Administration failed to act despite warning, says Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Naddas convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the administration of failing to act despite his warning about possible law and order problem during the saf...

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.Pornhub could not be immediately reached for comment. On Tuesday, Pornhu...

UAE welcomes resuming diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel

The United Arab Emirates welcomed Moroccos decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on twitter. This step, a sovereign move, contributes to s...

FACTBOX-As Brexit transition period ends, what does that mean for airlines?

Britains status quo transition period with the European Union will end at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020