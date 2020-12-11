Left Menu
Naxals abduct 3 in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur, rescue operation underway

A probe is underway here in the Samri Path area to find the three mineworkers who were allegedly abducted by Naxals in the Balrampur district.

ANI | Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:39 IST
Prashant Katlam, Additional Superintendent of Police Balrampur talking to reporters on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A probe is underway here in the Samri Path area to find the three mineworkers who were allegedly abducted by Naxals in the Balrampur district. The police have said that a probe is underway to locate the mineworkers despite no formal complaint.

"We have received information regarding the kidnapping of three mineworkers. Police and CRPF patrolling parties are looking for them. They will be rescued soon," said Prashant Katlam, Additional Superintendent of police, Balrampur. "Whether or not the family has reported the cases. Now that we have received this information, we will follow up," he added.

One of the relatives of the missing person said they were threatened not to disclose the information regarding the kidnapping. "They came around midnight and tried to open our door. Then they entered through the window and thrashed my husband and took him away. We pleaded with them but they did not listen to us. They also warned us not to contact the police," said the wife of one of the victims. (ANI)

Also Read: Four houses in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur damaged by elephants

