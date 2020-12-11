Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:58 IST
Britain wants a Brexit trade deal but will survive no matter what, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to get a Brexit trade deal and there is a still a chance of getting one but he will not back down on the two main outstanding issues, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Friday.

"Still, I think, there is a significant possibility that we could get that deal," Dowden told Sky News. "We're pretty much 90% of the way there."

"There are these two areas which are outstanding and which no reasonable British prime minister could accept," Dowden said. "I would much prefer that we had a deal and the prime minister would much prefer a deal... but that deal cannot come at any price."

