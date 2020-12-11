ILO to prepare report on immigrant-native wage gap in 49 countries

The International Labour Organization (ILO) will release its first comprehensive report on the migrant pay gap.

The Migrant pay gap: Understanding wage differences between migrants and nationals analyses how migrant wages have evolved in 49 countries. The report details the difficulties faced by migrants in receiving the same pay as nationals. It examines gender discrimination affecting women migrants and the difficulties migrants have in getting a job that corresponds to their level of education. It also includes first indications of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on migrant workers.

For UNOG-accredited correspondents, an embargoed virtual press briefing will take place on Monday 14 December from 10:00 to 11:00 GMT (11:00 to 12:00 CEST).