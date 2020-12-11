Two hurt in suspected bomb attack in Russia's North Caucasus - Ifax

Two hurt in suspected bomb attack in Russia's North Caucasus - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:45 IST
Two people were hurt in an explosion set off by a suspected suicide bomber in Russia's North Caucasus outside the local Federal Security Service headquarters on Friday, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.
The attack took place in the southern Russian region of Karachay-Cherkessia in the North Caucasus, the source was quoted as saying.
