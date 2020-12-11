Morocco, Israel normalisation is 'betrayal' of Palestine - Iranian official

Morocco, Israel normalisation is 'betrayal' of Palestine - Iranian officialReuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:48 IST
Morocco's normalization of relations with Israel is a betrayal and a stab in the back of Palestine, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to Iran's parliamentary speaker, said on Friday.
Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalize relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lisa Barrington
- Arab
- Alison Williams