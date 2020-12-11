Left Menu
Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani gets bail in drug case

The police have so far arrested over 16 people in connection with drug abuse among high-profile people.The police launched a crackdown after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons in Bengaluru in August who were allegedly supplying drugs to the Kannada film actors and singers.

Kannada film actress Sanjjanaa Galrani was on Friday granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in a drug case, over three months after her arrest. Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar allowed her plea with a direction to furnish a personal bond of Rs three lakh with two sureties.

She has to cooperate with the investigating officer and appear before the officer twice a month. Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8 by the Central Crime Branch, probing drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, on charges of possessing and supplying narcotics and later remanded to judicial custody.

She was the second Kannada film industry personality to be arrested after Ragini Dwivedi. The police have so far arrested over 16 people in connection with drug abuse among high-profile people.

The police launched a crackdown after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons in Bengaluru in August who were allegedly supplying drugs to the Kannada film actors and singers. One of those arrested by the NCB was Mohammed Anoop, whom the Enforcement Directorate has alleged was a benami holder of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The ED has arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri here on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to the drug seizure..

