Officer shoots woman in Milwaukee suburb, drawing protesters

An officer has shot and wounded a woman in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa following what authorities said was an altercation, drawing protesters in a city that has seen civil unrest this year over policing.

PTI | Wauwatosa | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:39 IST
An officer has shot and wounded a woman in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa following what authorities said was an altercation, drawing protesters in a city that has seen civil unrest this year over policing. Officers responded after a caller reported the woman was violently attacking another woman about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The alleged attacker was located and an altercation led an officer to shoot the woman, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition. The shooting drew about 30 protesters to the area. Some were yelling at officers who were on the other side of police tape.

Wauwatosa was the site of protests and calls for changes to policing after Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old, after he fled from police following a disturbance inside the mall in February. Mensah, who also is Black, fatally shot three men in the last five years. Those shootings were ruled justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Mensah agreed in November to resign from the force.

