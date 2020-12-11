Left Menu
A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradeshs Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. On Thursday evening, Gupta received a threatening letter in which the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, they said.He told police that they have no enmity with anyone.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:41 IST
Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was playing games on a mobile phone outside his house around 3 pm on Wednesday from where he went missing with the handset, they said.

His parents started searching for him and lodged a missing report in this regard, police said. On Thursday evening, Gupta received a threatening letter in which the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, they said.

He told police that they have no enmity with anyone. Police have put his family and some other phone numbers on surveillance and also searching for the boy with the help of four teams.

Maharajganj SP Pradeep Gupta said police have taken cognisance of the letter and they are trying to trace the boy. ''The boy will soon be traced and the accused will be arrested,'' he said.

