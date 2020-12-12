Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, asks how many farmers need to die before repealing farm laws

Attacking the Union government over the issue of deaths of protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how many more 'sacrifices have to be made' before the three agriculture sector laws will be repealed by the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 12:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Attacking the Union government over the issue of deaths of protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how many more 'sacrifices have to be made' before the three agriculture sector laws will be repealed by the government. Citing a clipping of a media report about the deaths of the farmers during the ongoing agitation, the Congress leader said, "How many more sacrifices have to be made by our farmer brother before these agriculture sector laws are repealed?"

Meanwhile, the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi, against the three farm laws passed by the Central government in the last monsoon session of Parliament, entered the 17th day today, with the farmers' unions now threatening to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests on Friday. Police have stepped up vigil on the border areas to ensure the protesters cannot block highways.

On Thursday, the Centre said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

