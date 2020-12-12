Left Menu
Hopeful final round of Centre-farmer union talks will be held in 24 to 48 hours, lead to conclusive result: Dushyant Chautala

Noting that the Centre "is positive" to find a solution to demands of protesting farmers, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday expressed hope that the final round of talks between the government and farmer unions will be held in 24 to 48 hours and will lead to a conclusive result.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:58 IST
Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala talking to ANI on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Noting that the Centre "is positive" to find a solution to demands of protesting farmers, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday expressed hope that the final round of talks between the government and farmer unions will be held in 24 to 48 hours and will lead to a conclusive result. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chautala said that it is his responsibility as representative of farmers to secure their rights.

"The way Centre is holding talks they also want a resolution of the issue. I'm hopeful that in 24 to 48 hours final round of talks will be held between the central government and farmers' leaders and will lead to a conclusive result," Chautala said. The Jannayak Janta Party leader, who met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, said he discussed the matter with union ministers and expressed hope that a way will be found with mutual consent.

"It's my responsibility as a representative of farmers to secure their rights. I discussed the matter with Union Ministers, I'm hopeful that a way will be found with mutual consent and the standoff will be resolved. The Centre is positive," he told ANI. Farmers are protesting on Delhi borders against three recently enacted farm laws. They have rejected the proposal for amendments by the Centre and have said they will intensify their agitation for repeal of the three laws. (ANI)

