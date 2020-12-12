Left Menu
Government doors open for talks with farmers, India will run faster despite opposition's efforts: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the government's doors are open 24 hours for farmer brothers for discussion to remove any doubts concerning farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:08 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaking to ANI on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the government's doors are open 24 hours for farmer brothers for discussion to remove any doubts concerning farm laws. In an interview with ANI, he said the recently enacted farm laws do not infringe upon the old system and open new ways for farmers.

Goyal, who is Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, said the Narendra Modi government is working to increase farmers' income and to provide employment opportunities to the youth. "For this to happen, the country will have to accept a new system with an open mind. These laws do not infringe upon the old system and open new ways for them. After the effort of 18 opposition political parties (concerning Bharat Bandh), India did not stop. India will move faster, it will run faster," he said.

Goyal, who also is Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility and popularity is so much in the country that every person understands that he works "for the interest of the people, of the nation and for making Atmanirbhar Bharat". The minister said if the farmers' agitation gets free of Maoist and Naxal elements, they will understand that the farm laws in their favour.

"The government's doors are open for farmer brothers for 24 hours for discussion. If this farmers' agitation gets free from Maoist and Naxal elements then our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely understand that these farm bills are in their favour and also of the nation. Even after that if they have any doubt, we are open for talks," he said. Goyal has been part of the talks between the government and farmer unions.

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. The farmer unions have rejected the proposal for changes in the laws made by the government and said they will intensify their agitation for repeal of the three laws. (ANI)

