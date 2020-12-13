School headmaster held for taking Rs 1,080 bribe from teacher

The Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) on Sunday arrested a headmaster from Jalna district inMaharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,080 from ateacher of the government-aided private school for extendingan official favour, a police official said

The accused, Baban Zote (56), had allegedly demandedthe bribe to forward the complainant teacher's application forthe withdrawal of money from his General Provident Fund (GPF)for construction of a house, he said

A case has been registered by Jalna rural police.