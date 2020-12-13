Left Menu
Sarpanchs from J-K leave for Uttarakhand for training-cum-exposure tour

A batch of 33 Sarpanchs from Jammu and Kashmir left for Uttarakhand on a five-day training cum exposure tour on Sunday, an official spokesperson said. Director Panchayats, J-K, Rakesh Srangal, said such tours would be a continuous practice with regular batches visiting various states at regular intervals.

A batch of 33 Sarpanchs from Jammu and Kashmir left for Uttarakhand on a five-day training cum exposure tour on Sunday, an official spokesperson said. The tour is aimed at exposing the sarpanchs to the best practices and make them learn about the implementation of flagship schemes, the spokesperson said.

Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda exhorted upon the Sarpanchs to take maximum advantage of the field exposure tour so that the best practices learnt gets replicated in various Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir. ''The vision of the government is to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system and to make the rural local bodies self-reliant so that they take innovative initiatives and develop their Panchayats in all spheres not only in respect of physical infrastructure but also social and economic fields,'' she said.

During the tour from December 14 to 19, the Sarpanchs would be exposed to various activities, including Solid Liquid Waste Management, Generation of Own Source Revenue, Preparation of Budget, Integration of labour budget under MGNREGA with GPDP and SDGs and Integration of Panchayat Development plans at various tiers. Director Panchayats, J-K, Rakesh Srangal, said such tours would be a continuous practice with regular batches visiting various states at regular intervals.

