Delhi Police nabs over 2,000 people, recover 1,702 illegal firearms in last 6 months

The Delhi Police have arrested over 2,000 people under the Arms Act and recovered 1,702 illegal firearms along with 3,198 live cartridges in the last six months as part of a special crackdown on the illegal weapons supply network in the city, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:59 IST
The Delhi Police have arrested over 2,000 people under the Arms Act and recovered 1,702 illegal firearms along with 3,198 live cartridges in the last six months as part of a special crackdown on the illegal weapons supply network in the city, officials said on Sunday. The crackdown comes after Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava asked officials to chalk out a concerted action plan to unearth illegal firearms held by criminal, they said. ''All units of Delhi Police activated their sources to collect ground-level information about these operatives. ''In the last six months, approximately 2,500 persons have been apprehended and over 1,700 illegal arms have been recovered from them along with huge quantity of ammunition,'' said Eish Singhal, PRO, Delhi Police.

To recover the illegal arms and ammunition, special teams were constituted by the Crime Branch, Special Cell and various police stations of Delhi to collect intelligence and conducting raids, he said. According to data shared by the police, during the period from June 1 to November 30, 2,431 people were arrested in 2,040 cases registered under the Arms Act in various districts. A total of 1,702 illegal firearms, including 1,493 country-made pistol, 195 revolver and 14 gun/Rifles were recovered. In addition to the illegal firearms, 3,198 live cartridges were also recovered.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

