Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury breached by hackers backed by foreign government - sources

"The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation," said National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot. There is concern within the U.S. intelligence community that the hackers who targeted the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration used a similar tool to break into other government agencies, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 01:12 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury breached by hackers backed by foreign government - sources

Hackers backed by a foreign government have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury Department and an agency that decides internet and telecommunications policy, according to people familiar with the matter. "The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation," said National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot.

There is concern within the U.S. intelligence community that the hackers who targeted the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration used a similar tool to break into other government agencies, according to three people briefed on the matter. The people did not say which other agencies. The hack is so serious it led to a National Security Council meeting at the White House on Saturday, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

The hack involves the NTIA's office software, Microsoft's Office 365. Staff emails at the agency were monitored by the hackers for months, sources said. A Microsoft spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hackers are "highly sophisticated" and have been able to trick the Microsoft platform's authentication controls, according to a person familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the press. "This is a nation state," said a different person briefed on the matter. "We just don't know which one yet."

The full scope of the hack is unclear. The investigation is still its early stages and involves a range of federal agencies, including the FBI, according to the three people familiar with the matter. The FBI, Homeland Security Department's cybersecurity division, known as CISA, and U.S. National Security Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Sports News Roundup: Gretzky rookie card sells for record; Mets hire Porter to fill GM post and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-U.S. Women's Open final round suspended until Monday

The final round of the U.S. Womens Open in Houston has been suspended until Monday due to dangerous weather conditions, tournament officials said. Thunderstorms forced play to stop on Sunday morning before play was called off at the Champio...

EXCLUSIVE-Hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails for a foreign government - sources

Hackers backed by a foreign government have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury Department and an agency that decides internet and telecommunications policy, according to people familiar with the matter. There is con...

Motor racing-Hurting Hamilton wraps up the season with pain and a podium

Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with his 165th podium finish and the after-effects of COVID-19 making themselves felt on his aching body.The seven-times world champion, who missed last weekends Sakhir...

Soccer-Liverpool's Jota out for up to two months, Matip injured at Fulham

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the Christmas fixtures after manager Juergen Klopp confirmed his knee injury picked up against FC Midtjylland in midweek was worse than first thought.Jota was injured close to the end of Liverpools 1-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020