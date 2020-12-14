Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's collapse is like the Titanic's sinking, only without the music - Le Drian

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Lebanon's political and economic collapse was like the sinking of the Titanic, only without the music. "Lebanon is the Titanic without the orchestra," Le Drian told the daily Le Figaro in an interview published on Sunday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-12-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 01:13 IST
Lebanon's collapse is like the Titanic's sinking, only without the music - Le Drian
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Lebanon's political and economic collapse was like the sinking of the Titanic, only without the music. "Lebanon is the Titanic without the orchestra," Le Drian told the daily Le Figaro in an interview published on Sunday. "The Lebanese are in complete denial as they sink, and there isn't even the music."

Le Drian's remarks set a pessimistic tone a little over a week before President Emmanuel Macron makes his third visit to Beirut since a massive port blast destroyed swathes of the city and killed 200 people in August. Macron is losing patience with Lebanon's politicians as rival politicians mired in turf battles stand in the way of sweeping reforms that donors say are imperative for badly-needed financial aid to be released.

It is believed the Titanic's orchestra kept playing for as long as it could as the liner went down in the Atlantic Ocean in 1912, trying to help keep passengers calm amid impending doom. All the musicians perished.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Sports News Roundup: Gretzky rookie card sells for record; Mets hire Porter to fill GM post and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-U.S. Women's Open final round suspended until Monday

The final round of the U.S. Womens Open in Houston has been suspended until Monday due to dangerous weather conditions, tournament officials said. Thunderstorms forced play to stop on Sunday morning before play was called off at the Champio...

EXCLUSIVE-Hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails for a foreign government - sources

Hackers backed by a foreign government have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury Department and an agency that decides internet and telecommunications policy, according to people familiar with the matter. There is con...

Motor racing-Hurting Hamilton wraps up the season with pain and a podium

Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with his 165th podium finish and the after-effects of COVID-19 making themselves felt on his aching body.The seven-times world champion, who missed last weekends Sakhir...

Soccer-Liverpool's Jota out for up to two months, Matip injured at Fulham

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the Christmas fixtures after manager Juergen Klopp confirmed his knee injury picked up against FC Midtjylland in midweek was worse than first thought.Jota was injured close to the end of Liverpools 1-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020