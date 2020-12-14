CoBRA officer dies in demining operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Deputy Commandant of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 208, who was injured during a demining operation here in Sukma on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries last night. This came after Deputy Commandant yesterday had sustained splinter injury in a mine-clearing operation in Sukma, according to the P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar.

"The Deputy Commandant of CoBRA 208 sustained splinter injury during demining operation between Kistaram and Pallodi in Sukma. The injured officer has been given first aid in Kistaram field hospital and he will be airlifted to Raipur for better treatment," an official statement had said on Sunday. Recently an Assistant Commandant of CoBRA was killed in an IED blast in the district, while nine others were injured. (ANI)

