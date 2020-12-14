Left Menu
Wistron estimates loss in employees' violence at K'taka plant at Rs 437.70 crore

A large number of employees allegedly carried out arson, loot and violence at the Narasapura manufacturing plant of Wistron over some wages related issues on Saturday, police had said.They damaged the building, damaged vehicles, set them on fire, damaged costly equipment including machines and computers.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:48 IST
Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation has said that it had suffered loss worth Rs 437.40 crore in the violence in its facility unleashed by a section of workers over salary issues at its plant in Kolar district in Karnataka. A large number of employees allegedly carried out arson, loot and violence at the Narasapura manufacturing plant of Wistron over some wages related issues on Saturday, police had said.

They damaged the building, damaged vehicles, set them on fire, damaged costly equipment including machines and computers. In its complaint at the Vemagal police station, company executive T D Prashanth has stated that office equipment, mobile phones, production machinery and related equipment worth Rs 412.5 crore was lost.

Infrastructure worth Rs 10 crore, Rs 60 lakh worth cars and golf carts, smartphones and other gadgets worth Rs 1.5 crore were among those which suffered the damage, stolen or lost. He stated in his complaint that 5,000 contract labourers and about 2,000 unknown culprits carried out the vandalism in the factory facility.

The police have so far arrested 149 people and detained a few others. Meanwhile, the managing director of the Wistron India Sudipto Gupta said in a statement the company was in a state of deep shock by the events at its Narasapura facility.

''We follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation. The safety and wellbeing of our team members is always our top priority,'' Gupta said in a statement to the media. The Karnataka government has not only condemned the incident but also assured security and stringent action against people involved in the arson and violence.

Political parties in Karnataka on Sunday sought a thorough probe into the violence at Wistron's manufacturing plant as they expressed concerns about its possible impact on the investment-friendly image of the state.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

