Left Menu
Development News Edition

MG Motor ties up with e-waste recycling firm TES-AMM

The partnership will ensure environmentally-sustainable and secure recycling of the ZS EV batteries, the company said in a statement.MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said the company is on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports Indias drive towards its greener and cleaner future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:01 IST
MG Motor ties up with e-waste recycling firm TES-AMM
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

MG Motor India on Monday said it has partnered with e-waste recycling and end-to-end service provider, TES-AMM for recycling of batteries of its electric vehicle ZS EV. The partnership will ensure environmentally-sustainable and secure recycling of the ZS EV batteries, the company said in a statement.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said the company is on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India's drive towards its greener and cleaner future. ''We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only reenter the value chain, but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols. We believe it will go a long way in India's sustainable e-mobility future,'' he added. TES-AMM has Asia's only Li-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems. It uses a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery that is environmentally superior and safer, the statement said.

''TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management. We are happy to enter into a partnership with MG which has taken a great initiative towards clean energy. We shall strive towards providing a sustainable recycling solution for the same,'' TES-AMM CMD Director Ram Ramachandran said. MG Motor India launched the ZS EV earlier this year and has retailed more than 1,000 units to date in India.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 2,000 shops shut seeking steps to stop elephant menace

Nearly 2,000 shops downed shutters on Monday in Gudalur area of Nilgiris district, demanding an end to elephant menace which had led to the killing of people in the last five days. The shops in Pandalur, Nagudani, Devala, Cherampad and near...

Prior EC for industries: NGT issues show cause notice to Centre, Haryana govt

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Centre and the Haryana government to show cause why the order allowing manufacturers of formaldehyde to operate without prior environmental clearance be not stayed. A bench headed by NGT ...

Increase testing in districts where COVID infection numbers are high: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the AAP government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in those districts of the national capital where the infection numbers are high. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasa...

Ireland may need to reimpose COVID-19 curbs in January, PM says

Ireland may need to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions in January, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday, after health chiefs warned that cases may be rising again following the reopening of most of the economy in the last two weeks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020