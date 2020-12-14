GRSE-built stealth frigate launched in Kolkata

GRSE-built first Project 17Astealth frigate, an addition to the might of the Indian Navy, was launched here on Monday, with Chief of Defence StaffGeneral Bipin Rawat asserting that Indian forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the country's frontiers.

He also said that the stealth frigate 'Himgiri', built by the PSU, will provide a major boost to Indian Navy'sdefence preparedness.

After touching water, the state-of-the-art naval ship will undergo extensive trials before it is delivered to the navy, a defence official said.