Dushyant Chautala discusses ongoing, proposed road projects in Haryana with Gadkari

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in Delhi on Monday and discussed various ongoing and proposed road projects in Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:03 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in Delhi on Monday and discussed various ongoing and proposed road projects in Haryana. "I met the Union Minister Nitin Gadkariji in Delhi and discussed the development projects going on in the state along with the problems of the farmers," Chautala tweeted.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

