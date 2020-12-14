'Suicide pact' leads to death of five of family in Tamil Nadu

A couple in their thirties and their three children were found dead in their house at a village near here on Monday, police said. Preliminary probe hint at a 'suicide pact' and the man and woman could have ended their lives after killing their two daughters aged seven and eight and five-year-old son, they said.

There are indications that the 37-year-old man was 'reeling from burden of debt' and he may have convinced his spouse, seven years younger than him to end all their lives. The bodies of the five, hanging from the ceiling of their V Pudupalayam residence, was noticed by a neighbour and he alerted police.

The bodies have been sent to a government medical college hospital here for autopsy by a team of police personnel who inspected the spot. Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss expressed grief over the deaths due to debt problems. In a tweet, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved kin.