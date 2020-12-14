Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Suicide pact' leads to death of five of family in Tamil Nadu

Preliminary probe hint at a suicide pact and the man and woman could have ended their lives after killing their two daughters aged seven and eight and five-year-old son, they said.There are indications that the 37-year-old man was reeling from burden of debt and he may have convinced his spouse, seven years younger than him to end all their lives.

PTI | Villupuram | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:16 IST
'Suicide pact' leads to death of five of family in Tamil Nadu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A couple in their thirties and their three children were found dead in their house at a village near here on Monday, police said. Preliminary probe hint at a 'suicide pact' and the man and woman could have ended their lives after killing their two daughters aged seven and eight and five-year-old son, they said.

There are indications that the 37-year-old man was 'reeling from burden of debt' and he may have convinced his spouse, seven years younger than him to end all their lives. The bodies of the five, hanging from the ceiling of their V Pudupalayam residence, was noticed by a neighbour and he alerted police.

The bodies have been sent to a government medical college hospital here for autopsy by a team of police personnel who inspected the spot. Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss expressed grief over the deaths due to debt problems. In a tweet, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved kin.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields come off one-month lows after Brexit talks extended

Euro zone government bond yields rose off one-month lows on Monday as a last-gasp extension of Brexit talks eased fears of a messy divorce between Britain and the European Union.London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to go the extra mile in c...

Air India disinvestment: Group of 219 employees submit EOI

A group of 219 employees of Air India along with a private financial institution have submitted an expression of interest EOI for the national carrier. Air Indias Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik, who is the leading the employee group, c...

US STOCKS-Futures cheer vaccine roll-out as travel stocks rally

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while investors held out hope for more local stimulus as bipartisan talks continued.Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech va...

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing -sources

World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday.Colombias Santiago Wills said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020