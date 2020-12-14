Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL seeks ban on online gambling sites: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the ministries of Finance and Electronics and Information Technology as well as the Delhi government seeking their stand.The plea said despite there being laws enacted by various states prohibiting such activities, a large number of websites providing gambling, betting and wagering games are still accessible in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:36 IST
PIL seeks ban on online gambling sites: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking directions to them to take steps to ban websites which are involved in gambling, betting and wagering. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the ministries of Finance and Electronics and Information Technology as well as the Delhi government seeking their stand.

The plea said despite there being laws enacted by various states prohibiting such activities, a large number of websites providing gambling, betting and wagering games are still accessible in India. The petitioner, Avinash Mehrotra, has contended in his plea that ''all these activities, though expressly prohibited by law, are being carried out because of a lack of enforcement of the laws in question''.

Mehrotra, who claims to offer financial advisory services, has also said in his petition that the online gambling system in India is unregulated and its ''a great place for carrying out hawala operations, laundering money, etc''. ''In fact, it is submitted that Foreign Exchange laws, as well as Income Tax laws, are also likely being violated today by the online gambling websites,'' the petition has alleged.

It has further said that he had last year moved a similar petition which was disposed of with a direction to the Centre to treat it as a representation and take decision in accordance with law. Subsequently, he was informed by the central government that it did not have the legislative competence to deal with his representation to ban or block websites, his latest plea claims.

Besides a ban on these websites, he has sought recovery of taxes due from persons who played on these sites and those who operate them. He has also sought a direction to the Centre to 'prosecute the unscrupulous owners/proprietors, and the promoters of the online gambling websites, in accordance with law''. The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 29, 2021.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields come off one-month lows after Brexit talks extended

Euro zone government bond yields rose off one-month lows on Monday as a last-gasp extension of Brexit talks eased fears of a messy divorce between Britain and the European Union.London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to go the extra mile in c...

Air India disinvestment: Group of 219 employees submit EOI

A group of 219 employees of Air India along with a private financial institution have submitted an expression of interest EOI for the national carrier. Air Indias Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik, who is the leading the employee group, c...

US STOCKS-Futures cheer vaccine roll-out as travel stocks rally

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while investors held out hope for more local stimulus as bipartisan talks continued.Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech va...

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing -sources

World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday.Colombias Santiago Wills said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020