A 'Lok Adalat' held for Thane andPalghar districts brought about settlements to the tune of Rs17.64 crore in 1,299 cases, said a Thane District Legal AidServices Authority (DLSA) official on Monday

The Lok Adalat was held on Saturday, and the amountincluded Rs 12.47 crore settled as claims in 172 cases pendingbefore the MACT, he added.