Devotees take holy dip in Ganga on somvati amavasya

Scores of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi and other ghats of the river here on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on Monday following COVID-19 guidelines. Haridwar SSP Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj visited the ghats early in the morning to assess the arrangements and issue necessary guidelines to his subordinates to ensure everything goes off well.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:21 IST
Scores of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi and other ghats of the river here on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on Monday following COVID-19 guidelines. Elaborate security arrangements had been made by the district administration at the ghats to ensure that the bathing festival passed off well and guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and the state government in view of the pandemic were followed by everyone. Devotees began to gather at Har ki Pairi and other ghats in the early hours of Monday for the ritual bath.

The mela area had been divided into 10 zones and 37 sectors to manage the crowds. Haridwar SSP Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj visited the ghats early in the morning to assess the arrangements and issue necessary guidelines to his subordinates to ensure everything goes off well.

