Dutch PM Rutte: lockdown measures will last for period of at least five weeks
The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, with the closure of all schools and shops for at least five weeks, in a government-led push to fight the coronavirus, the government decided on Monday.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the measures in a rare television address, broadcast from his office.
