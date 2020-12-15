Jharkhand Police arrest 13 people for cybercrime

Police arrested 13 people for their alleged involvement in cybercrime from Jharkhand's Deoghar district, an officer said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said that based on a tip-off police teams raided several villages on Monday night and arrested the 13 people and seized a large number of mobile phones and SIM cards from their possession.

The SP said the arrested persons used to cheat people by making phone calls pretending to be bank officers and used the ask them to give their account number, debit card number, PIN number, Aadhaar number and also OTP number to update the Know Your Customer (KYC). They would then withdraw money from the bank account of the people, he said.

The police team seized 25 mobile phones, 38 SIM cards, 11 ATM cards, bank passbooks, laptop, a swipe machine and cash from the possession of the arrested people, the SP said.